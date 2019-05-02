Long Hill Garden Club to hold plant sale May 4

The Long Hill Garden Club annual plant sale will take place on Saturday, May 4, at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For sale will be hundreds of locally grown perennials and Heirloom tomato plants, herbs, small shrubs and trees, ground covers, grasses, succulents and cacti, and Mother’s Day baskets. There will be a free children’s craft table.

Each plant will be tagged for identification and sorted by light requirements. Experts in gardening and landscaping will be available to answer questions. Many members of the club are Master Gardeners.

With a plant purchase of $30 or more, receive a ticket to win a garden-themed basket or a rain barrel. This year, credit and debit cards may be used. Orders will be taken for 60 gallon rain barrels from Aquarion.

Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the club’s philanthropic efforts.

Each year, the Long Hill Garden Club gives a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior and donates books to the Trumbull Library and elementary schools. The club provides passes to the Discovery Museum and the Beardsley Zoological Gardens, which are available for check-out at the Trumbull Library.

In addition, there is an ongoing commitment to town projects. Members work with pre-school, elementary, middle school and high school students. They also do a Garden Therapy Program with residents of Stern Village and members of the ELITE program, Trumbull Public School’s Educating Learners in Transitional Environments.