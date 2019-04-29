Memorial Day Parade set for May 27

Plans are under way for the annual Memorial Day Parade to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

The committee members are seeking marchers from Trumbull schools, boy scouts, girl scouts, sports teams, and civic organizations. They are also in search of antique cars and convertibles to transport veterans in the parade. All veterans are welcome to participate. Floats are welcome and encouraged, but children must be seated on the float at all times and adult supervision is required.

Flags will fly on Main Street and can be purchased in memory of a family member who served in the armed forces. Flags cost $50 and the name will be listed in the program.

“The parade is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a time to come together as a community and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our freedom,” states Vicki Tesoro.

Anyone interested in purchasing a flag or registering a marching group can find forms on the town website. If you own an antique car and would like to participate in the parade, contact Town Hall Chief Administrative Officer Kathleen McGannon at 203-452-5001 or kmcgannon@trumbull-ct.gov.