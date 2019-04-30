Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adults

Mindful Meditation — Monday, May 6, from noon-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. Two one-hour sessions are offered. First session starts at noon and a second session starts at 1 p.m. Register for a session that works best for you.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of May.

Free Comic Book Day — Family event for all ages. Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day. We will have free comics, crafts, games, prizes and much more. Drop-in.

Turn It Up — All ages. Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. This is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, May 7, at 6:45p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Fairchild Branch

Adults & Teens

Adult Craft Time — Monday, May 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come paint, stencil and ribbon your very own flag to hang from Memorial Day through the summer. Registration required.

Children’s

Robert the Guitar Guy — Preschool ages welcome. Thursday, May 2, at 10:15 a.m. Sing, jump and clap to nursery rhymes and movie songs with Robert. Drop-in.

Café Arco Iris — Grades 5 and up. Wednesday, May 8, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We will practice Spanish in a very informal setting. We will read a short story in Spanish, play some games and learn some new words. Registration required.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist.

