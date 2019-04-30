Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adults

Mindful Meditation — Monday, May 6, from noon-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. Two one-hour sessions are offered. First session starts at noon and a second session starts at 1 p.m. Register for a session that works best for you.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of May.

Free Comic Book DayFamily event for all ages. Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day. We will have free comics, crafts, games, prizes and much more. Drop-in.

Turn It Up — All ages. Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. This is a fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, May 7, at 6:45p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Homework HelpGrades K-8. Wednesday, May 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trumbull High School sophomores, Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan will be available to provide homework help. Drop-in.

Fairchild Branch

Adults & Teens

Adult Craft Time — Monday, May 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come paint, stencil and ribbon your very own flag to hang from Memorial Day through the summer. Registration required.

Children’s

Robert the Guitar GuyPreschool ages welcome. Thursday, May 2, at 10:15 a.m. Sing, jump and clap to nursery rhymes and movie songs with Robert. Drop-in.

Café Arco Iris — Grades 5 and up. Wednesday, May 8, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. We will practice Spanish in a very informal setting. We will read a short story in Spanish, play some games and learn some new words.　Registration required.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, May 9, at 11:30 a.m. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call us at 203-452-5197.

Related posts:

  1. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
  2. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
  3. Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries — Holiday closing
  4. Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries