The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Dixie, in a Celebrity Divas-impersonation revue on Sunday, May 19, 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull.

The cabaret features male impersonators, performing as Barbara Streisand, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Cher, with live singing, lip syncing and a bit of comedy and dancing.

For ages 21 and over.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshment. Tickets are $5.

Call the Arts Commission office at 203-452-5065 for tickets and reservations.