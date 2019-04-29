Bowling: Tie for first place in Tuesday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on April 23.

Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) and Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saksa) are tied for first place.

Bob Fleming bowled the high scratch single game of 232.

Dave Martini bowled the individual with handicap game of 282 and the series with handicap of 737.

Angelo Cordone bowled the high three game scratch series of 620.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point leader with 119 points.

Charles Lee is in second place with 116 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 194.22.

Angelo Cordone is at 193.61 and John Verdeschi is at 192.09.