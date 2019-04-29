Bowling: Team 8 earns Friday League title

George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella and Angelo Cordone, members of Team 8, captured the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League title on April 26.

They edged out Team 6’s Ron Bianchi, Tom Constantino, Ken Kanyuck and Paul Jackson by six points.

John Verdeschi bowled the individual scratch game of 242.

Peter Hristov bowled the high individual game with handicap of 276 and the series with handicap of 784.

Henry Giller bowled the three game scratch series of 643.

Rich Schwam was the season-high average champion at 205.68, followed by Bob Beck at 192.71 and John Verdeschi is at 192.36.