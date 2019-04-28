Baseball: Explosive Trumbull jumps out on Westhill

STAMFORD — Trumbull High put seven runners on the scoreboard in the second inning, when coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles defeated Westhill, 15-9, on Saturday. 

Trumbull’s Chris Briganti had three hits and scored twice. 

Tim Lojko had two hits and scored two runs. 

Dante DiGirolamo and Rob Goldsmith each had two hits. 

Bobby Zmarzlak and Montana Semmel each homered for the Vikings. 

T.J. Wainwright had three hits. 

TRUMBULL 15, WESTHILL 9 

Trumbull   370 310 1-   15 12 2 

Westhill    002 34 0 0-    9 11 3 

Records: Trumbull 7-5 4-4 FCIAC; Westhill 8-4 

Batteries: T-Andrew Harvey (W 2-1), Ryan Vawter (5) and Kevin BruggemanW-Craig Ottavino (L), James Gerard (2), Matt Hallinan (4), Matt Mogrovejo (5), Joey Belmonte (7) and Matt O’Connor 

