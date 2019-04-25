Boys lacrosse: Fast-starting Trumbull tops Shelton

TRUMBULL — Coming off a victory, it could be said the Trumbull High was looking to keep things going in a positive direction.

Coach Jim Kammerman believed his Eagles were a bit flat in an 11-5 triumph at South-West Conference opponent Pomperaug of Southbury on April 20.

Kammerman was happier, however, with the effort his team put in against Shelton of the Southern Connecticut Conference, en route to a 15-9 victory on Thursday.

“I’m pleased with the boys. It’s a good bounce-back game for them,” said Kammerman, whose Eagles improved to 7-2 overall.

Trumbull jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter of play and held 9-2 advantage at halftime. They withstood a Shelton comeback effort that saw the Gaels pull to within 9-5 then and pulled away.

James O’Brien scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Eagle offense.

Reese Remeika scored three times.

Vinny DiLeo had two goals and a trio of assists.

Julian Kammerman and Ethan Hughes both netted a pair of goals.

Jeff Hughes logged a goal and an assist, and Zach Walsh also scored.

Faceoff specialist Jordan Pivarnik added two assists in the win.

Getting off to a fast start was key for the Eagles.

“It’s huge. We’ve been struggling a little bit offensive, and on the whole, we’ve had a lot of injuries,” Kammerman said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way the guys prepared.”

And executed.

“We needed to limit turnovers and win the ground ball battle. I told the boys if we did that everything else would take care of itself and I think that rang true,” Kammerman said.

The Eagles compiled 24 ground ball, led by three apiece from Kyle Atherton, J.D. Griffin and Owen Finnegan.

Shelton was not far behind in the ground ball pickup category, collecting 21.

After the Gaels clawed to within four goals and the teams traded turnovers, Kammerman called timeout to settle things down.

Out of the break, the Eagles scored twice late in the third period – on goals by Remeika and Ethan Hughes.

Shelton made it 11-6 heading to the fourth, but it got no closer.

Julian Kammerman finished a quick catch-and-shoot play, set up by O’Brien, just 1:23 into the final quarter.

O’Brien scored twice in a span of 24 seconds in the mid to late stages of the fourth to seal the win.

The Eagles have been hurt with injuries to six defensive players in the early going.

Griffin and Hunter FitzGibbons are back in the fold and were part of a solid effort that limited Shelton’s offense significantly in the first half.

“Atherton, Finnegan and FitzGibbons, in particular, were standouts in the back,” Kammerman said.

Trumbull goaltender Josh Vaughn came up big with a baker’s dozen saves.