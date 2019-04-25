Girls lacrosse: Balanced scoring leads St. Joseph by Westhill

STAMFORD — St. Joseph won a 16-4 decision from Westhill on Thursday.

Seven Cadets scored multiple goals for coach Leeland Gray.

Kyle Nucifora (assist) led the way with three goals.

Bella Yoguez (assist), Annie McNeil (assist), Isabelle Casucci (two assists), Jettke Gray (two assists), Ryan Camiglio (assist) and Lilia Ivanovich (assist) each scored a pair of goals.

Olivia Badeux had a solo tally and Erin Owens made nine saves.

Michaela DePreta, Grace Hansen, Audra Hansen and Emily Reid each scored a goal for Westhill.

Mary Leydono had two saves.