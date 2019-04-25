Baseball: St. Joseph bounces back with another victory

STAMFORD — The St. Joseph baseball team continues to bounce back after tough losses this season, having yet to lose consecutive games.

The problem is that the bounce back wins have been followed by another loss.

After walloping Westhill 18-2 Wednesday, the Cadets are hoping to start a winning streak rather than being the team that has to keep on rebounding.

“We need a couple more games like this,” St. Joe’s senior centerfielder Stephen Paolini said. “We need to get hot in the first inning and then keep adding on and adding on throughout the game.”

St. Joseph certainly added on, but the tone was set in the top of the first with five runs crossing the plate, starting with Paolini, who led off with a single to right, later scoring the game’s first run.

“That first inning was very big. You always want to start out hot and get a few runs in the first inning, it’s a big difference in the game,” Paolini said. “We struggled a little yesterday, bounced back today. It’s good to see everyone get in rhythm.”

Paolini was 4-for-6 with a double, RBI and 3 runs scored.

Nine players scored runs for the Cadets (6-3).

Hadyn Gourley scored twice and drove in two runs, Al Paolozzi scored twice and drove in two and Carter Courbron was 3-for-4 with a walk, 3 runs scored and 3 runs driven in.

St. Joseph scored five in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and seven more in the top of the seventh.

Westhill (7-3) scored both of its runs in the fourth, and it was limited to four hits in the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Westhill coach D.J. Mulvany was ejected because of arguments coming from the Westhill bench.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Al Paolozzi, St. Joseph: The senior pitcher threw the first complete game of his career, striking out six and only allowing four hits.

QUOTABLE

“That was a great job by Paolozzi. That was the best I have seen Al throw in a year and a half,” St. Joe’s coach Jim Chaves said. “We have been easing the guys in with pitch counts and stuff but his pitch count today was pretty low. He was locating a couple of pitches, which was good to see. (Jim) Evans has been throwing well and if we get (Paolozzi) throwing well I think we will be pretty tough to beat.”

ST. JOSEPH 18, WESTHILL 2

ST JOSEPH 540 200 7—18 16 0

WESTHILL 000 200 0—2 4 1

Records: SJ—6-3; W—7-3

Batteries: SJ—Al Paolozzi (W) and Aaron Kirby; W—Evan Campbell (L), Joey Kopec (2), Joey Belmonte (3), Eitan Taub and Matt O’Connor