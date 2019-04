RIDGEFIELD — Trumbull High defeated Ridgefield High, 3-1 (19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18) to improve to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the FCIAC on Wednesday.

Andrew Cutter had eight blocks, six kills, and four digs for coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles.

Maverick Grillo had 12 kills, 14 digs and two aces.

Dylan Palinkas and Kyle Zielinski each chipped in with six kills and five blocks.

The Eagles will be back in action this Friday at home when they take on Staples at 4 p.m.