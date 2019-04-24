Softball: Fitzgerald bats St. Joseph past Westhill

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph handed coach Jeff Babineau his 200th career win when the Cadets defeated Westhill High, 7-1, on Wednesday.

Maddy Fitzgerald had three hits and two RBIs, as Babineau improved to 200-40.

Charlee Horton and Cami Heintz each had two hits and drove in a run.

Kyra McCarthy pitched a four-hitter.

St. Joseph is now 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the FCIAC.

Matt Batinska singled and scored a run for the Vikings (2-7) .

ST. JOSEPH 7, WESTHILL 1

WH– 000 001 0. 1 4 1

SJ – 031 300 x 7 10 0

Westhill- Olivia Butler and Kristen Hallinan

St Joseph- Kyra McCarthy (W) and Charlee Horton