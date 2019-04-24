Softball: St. Joseph’s Jeff Babineau wins 200th game

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph defeated Westhill High, 7-1, on Wednesday.

The victory was the 200th in the career of Cadet head coach Jeff Babineau.

“I just told the girls that they are part of a long history of fine teams here at St. Joseph,” Babineau said. “Each class of players have contributed to these 200 wins.”

Babineau took over the program in 2010, and promptly led the Cadets to their fifth state title.

St. Joseph, with a 5-2 win over Griswold in last year’s Class M final, made it six championships in 10 trips.

The Cadets have won the FCIAC title four of the last five seasons.

“St. Joseph is just a great place to coach,” said Babineau. “Having the school support the team, including administrators and staff, is amazing.”

Prior to his time at St. Joseph, Babineau, a Connecticut Softball Hall of Fame player, coached the Ansonia-based Xtreme Chaos travel summer league team for eight seasons.