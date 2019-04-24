Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 25-May 1, 2019

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 25-May 1, 2019

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance April 11 meeting

1:25 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning April 17 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 23: Theft Prevention

2:45 a.m. — Stop the Bleed

4 a.m. — Matica Circus

4:55 a.m. — Nancy Schuler: Three Plays

5:55 a.m. — Under Construction: What Every Parent Should Know…

7:30 a.m. — Stop the Bleed

8:45 a.m. — Matica Circus

9:40 a.m. — Nancy Schuler: Three Plays

10:40 a.m. — Under Construction: What Every Parent Should Know…

12:15 p.m. — Stop the Bleed

1:30 p.m. — Matica Circus

2:25 p.m. — Nancy Schuler: Three Plays

3:25 p.m. — Under Construction: What Every Parent Should Know…

5 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee April 18 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority April 23 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Town Council April 23 Budget Hearing

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority April 24 meeting

