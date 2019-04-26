School News

Frenchtown School

Join the Fathers’ Club for our next movie day on Sunday, April 28, for Avengers: Endgame! Come to an exclusive showing for Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families at Bow Tie Cinemas in Trumbull. Enjoy the renovated theaters with a before hours showing, with the concessions open. Members of the Fathers’ Club will be there at 9:30 a.m., to check people in (tickets are not sent home) with the movie starting at 10 a.m. Plan ahead as the movie will be close to three hours in duration. Paper flyers will not be sent home. You can pay and reserve your tickets and concessions on MySchoolAnywhere.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well! Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, May 1.

The Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be on May 9 and 10. More information will be sent home.

All students K-5 are invited to participate in the Trumbull Elementary School District Final Marathon Mile on Sunday, May 19, at the Trumbull High School track. we kicked off our independent running Mileage Club for grades 2-5 last October by running together on the back playground track at recess and jotting down student mileage on their Lap Tracker handouts in the classroom. Outdoor recess is a great time to wear sneakers to school, run at recess and look at your Lap Trackers to see if you are getting close to logging a full marathon (26.2 miles); (13 laps on the playground track is one mile). Signups were sent home.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownschool.com

Frenchtown was enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which just ended for this school year. We have earned more than $3,400 so far and will get the final tally soon. Thanks to everyone who participated.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment! Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year. We have 21 families who have enrolled and have earned more than 20,000 points. Let your family and friends who live and shop in those areas know and have them enroll their cards for us.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, please join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more! Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com with invitation code 0661130. Upon verification your login information will be emailed to you. Also, download the MSAanywhere app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.