Beer and a hot towel shave: Trumbull barber offers it all

There aren’t many places where a guy can grab a beer and a hot towel shave, but the recently opened Barbershoppe in Trumbull is offering that and more.

“It’s just a really a cool spot and it’s a spot to just hang out,” said owner Ralph Bonadio, who opened his latest business earlier this month at 20 Broadway Road in Long Hill Green.

The 1,250-square-foot shop, formerly home to Luigi’s Creamery, fuses classic services with a modern flair that Bonadio said has created a gentleman’s barbershop. The Barbershoppe offers options from “regular” haircuts to signature cuts and hot-towel shaves.

The business also offers ear and nose waxing and “black mask” face peels.

Instead of people sitting in the waiting area looking at their phones, the Barbershoppe features video games, darts and TVs behind a bar area where customers can grab water, espresso or even a beer.

Bonadio brings almost two decades of experience to the table, starting his pursuits in cosmetology school and becoming a certified hairstylist and barber.

“I actually ended up being really good at both,” he said. “I always wanted to open up a barber shop, but I waited a while until I could save up a little money out of school.”

He ended up opening two salons before his most recent offering. Bonadio also still owns the Shoppe at 6316 Main St. in Trumbull, which he opened three years ago.

The Trumbull barbershop features a crew of five, including Bonadio.

Barber Ryan Sarro, who has been at the shop since opening day, sees the Barbershoppe becoming popular in the area.

“I think we have a gold mine here,” he said. “We’ve got a modern twist on an old school barbershop”

Customer Jessica Ottavio echoed similar praise of the Trumbull shop as her son got his hair cut.

“We really enjoy coming here because not only do they have stuff for adults, but also for kids, so it keeps them entertained in a fun atmosphere,” She said, adding that she plans to continue to go the Trumbull barbershop.

The Barbershoppe is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

