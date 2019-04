The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., hosts Flamenco dancing on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will be led by dancer Yohanna Escamilla. She will be joined by Juan Pedro Jimenez, guitarist and singer and the Studio Arte Youth Flamenco Dance Co.

Yohanna Escamilla is a native of Bogota Colombia, and has dedicated the last 15 years of her life to performing and teaching the art of Flamenco.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.