Softball: Doiron pitches St. Joseph to win over Danbury

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph defeated Danbury High, 4-1, on Tuesday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets remain perfect at 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the FCIAC.

Danbury is 7-4, 4-4 FCIAC.

Payton Doiron pitched a three-hitter and struck out nine batters to get the win.

Charlee Horton had two hits.

Cami Heintz doubled and had an RBI.

For Danbury, YaYa Bowden had an RBI double. Bella Morrell doubled and scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH 4, DANBURY 1

Danbury 000 010 0. 1 3 1

St Joseph 020 020 x 4 8 0

D- Biff Croxford (L) and Trinadey Santiago

SJ- Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton