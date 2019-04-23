Baseball: Brown’s walk-off hit carries Trumbull past New Canaan

TRUMBULL — Chris Brown hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Trumbull to a 2-1 eight-inning victory over New Canaan on Tuesday.

The Rams’ Dylan Shane had a two-out RBI single to tie the game in the seventh.

Ryan Gomes (3-2) went the distance to get the win for coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles.

He allowed only three hits and struck out nine.

Trumbull improved to 6-5, 3-4 in the FCIAC.

New Canaan is 2-8.

TRUMBULL 2, NEW CANAAN 1 (8 innings)

New Canaan 000 000 10 1 3 1

Trumbull 100 000 01 2 4 1

NC- Jack Jordan, Andrew Rashad (7, L) and Zack Ramppen

T- Ryan Gomes (W 3-2) and Kevin Bruggeman