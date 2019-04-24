Lively Arts: Benefits, screenings, auditions and more

After Dark

ACT of CT Gala, April 26, 6-11 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Event will honor the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and announce the 2019-20 season productions. All proceeds benefit ACT of CT. Tickets: $250-$600. Info: actofct.org.

Comedy Night Fundraiser: Funny 4 Funds, April 26, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Donny Salvo , Billy Winn and Kevin Flynn. Benefits The Salvation Army. Tickets: $50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Comedy Night Fundraiser: Funny 4 Funds, April 27, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Billy Winn, Tim McKeever, Kevin Lee, J.J. Ramirez. Benefits Germania Schwaben Society. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: treehousecomedy.com.

Lounsbury House senior luncheon, April 29, noon – 2 p.m., Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Arthur Murray Dance Studio will put on a special performance. Info: lounsburyhouse.org.

FTC Disco Dance Party FUN-raiser, May 3, 8-11 p.m., The Warehouse, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Ages 21 and up. All event proceeds benefit Fairfield Theatre Company’s programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org/celebrates.

Newport Bermuda Night, May 8, 7 p.m., The Gaelic American Club 74 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Presentation on Newport Bermuda Race. Free. RSVP: 516-767-9240 or office@yralis.org.

YWCA Greenwich Old Bags Luncheon, May 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Belle Haven Club, 100 Harbor Dr., Greenwich. Proceeds go to YWCA Greenwich Domestic Abuse Services. Tickets: $1,000-$25,000. Info: ywcagreenwich.org/Bags.

Operation Hope’s Evening of Hope: Mardi Gras in May, May 9, 6 p.m., Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Rd., Fairfield. Event will help raise funds to provide housing, food and counseling services for those most in need in the community. Tickets: $200-$10,000. Info: 203-292-5588, ext. 225.

Bruce Museum Gala, May 11, 5:30-11:30 p.m., Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Rd., Greenwich. Event raises funds to support the Bruce’s ongoing art and science exhibitions and educational programs. Info: bamico@brucemuseum.org.

Gala Preview Party: Up, Up & Away, June 8, 7-10 p.m., Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Live music, musical theater, cocktails, farm-to-table dinner, live auction. Benefits the Fairfield Museum. Cost: $250-$500. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Nautical Night, June 6, 6:30 p.m., Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., Bridgeport. Cocktails, music, food and speakers. Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Village. Tickets $150. Info: bgvillage.org/fundraiser/.

Dance

Old, New, Borrowed & Blue!, May 11, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classic ballet performed by Connecticut Ballet. Free pre-show backgrounder at 6:30. Tickets: $45-$75. Student and seniors age 62 and up receive half-price tickets day of show with valid ID. Info: palacestamford.org.

Film

Kids Film Fest, April 27, 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., and Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 32 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. The lineup is tailored for children, tweens, teens and families showcases imaginative animation, live action, and documentary films from around the world. Screenings include “To Remember Me By,” “Band Geeks,” “Liyana” and more. Visit the website for the full lineup. Tickets $30. Info: riffct.org.

From Seed to Seed, May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Suggested donation: $5. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

First Man, May 13, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites, May 18, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

American Creed screening, May 18, 2-4 p.m., Bridgeport Public Library, 925 Broad St., Bridgeport. Free. Info: email aknorovska@bridgeportpubliclibrary.org.

Steel Magnolias, May 22, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet’s productions of Carmen Suite and Petrushka, May 25, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Star Is Born, June 10, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated R. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Call for Art — Art in the Windows: True Colors, submission deadline, May 1, carriagebarn.org/2019-art-in-the-windows/. Artwork displayed May 30-June 14, in participating store windows throughout New Canaan. Color Walk around town event, May 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Entry fee: $21-$36. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Local author contest, accepting submissions through May 31. Each book submitted must be independently published; in the category of adult or young adult fiction; written by a CT resident and available in PDF or ePUB format. Submit at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/Connecticut.

Comedy competition: The Funniest Comic In CT Contest, kicks off June 1, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd. E, Westport. Comics may enter by going to TreehouseComedy.com by May 15. Fee: $25. Info: treehousecomedy.com/contest-rules, 203-230-8700, TreehouseComedyProductions@gmail.com.

LMMM 2019 Young Writers’ Competition, accepting entries through June 7. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is launching its sixth annual writing competition entitled, A Victorian Era Mystery: “Whodunit” at the Mansion. Info: email education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Submissions sought for Housatonic Book Awards, application deadline, June 14. Contest seeks authors and poets to submit work published in 2018. Submission fee: $25. Submission guidelines: housatonicbookawards.wordpress.com/guidelines/. Submissions: alumni.wcsu.edu/housatonic-book-awards.

Call for art, the Milford Arts Center is accepting submissions for Relativity through June 14. The exhibit will run June 27 through July 21. Info: milfordarts.org.