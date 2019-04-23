Choir takes the stage at Lincoln Center

The students of Trumbull High’s renowned concert choir graced the stage of Lincoln Center in New York City. For the students, the opportunity to perform on one at the world’s most prestigious venues was a highlight of the school year.

The choir performed a 52-page piece from composer Will Todd’s “Songs of Peace” and were joined by choirs from around the world. Under the direction of Dr. James Meaders, the Trumbull concert choir delivered a pitch perfect performance. observers said.

“It was a really great and exciting opportunity”, said senior Jackie Mate.

For Mate and her fellow singers, the opportunity to travel to New York was a both a unique educational experience, as well as a chance to enjoy themselves in the Big Apple. The choir is known in the Trumbull High community not only for its stellar vocal chops, but also for being a close-knit and often humorous group of students-complete with their own ‘cooky choir’ meme page on Instagram.

The performance at Lincoln Center came after many months of preparation and rehearsal.

“It was a long and tiring preparation process, but I think we can agree that we all had a lot of fun” said Mate.

While the trip to Lincoln Center was certainly a highlight for this year’s choir, such acclaim is nothing new for Trumbull’s award-winning musical program. Choir director Anne Tornillo-who has lead Trumbull’s singers for more than three decades-has taken her students on performance tours of Europe, Canada, and the United States.