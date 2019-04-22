Children, age 2 & 4, left unattended at Hawley Lane

Police have charged a Bridgeport woman with leaving two small children unattended after a bystander waved down an officer to check on the children’s welfare April 16.

According to police, a passerby spotted the children, ages 2 and 4, playing on a cell phone in the back of a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander in the parking lot of Hawley Lane Mall at 5:40 p.m. The officer reported the children were in car seats and that the vehicle was unlocked.

While the officer was present, the children’s mother, Yonneisha Reed, 29, returned and said she had only been away for five minutes while she was in the store. The officer told her that children that age could not be left unattended for any length of time.

Reed was charged with two counts of leaving a child under age 12 unattended in a vehicle. She was released on a promise to appear in court April 29.