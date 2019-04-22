Three-year-old mixed breed dog available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Nola is a 3-year-old spayed female mixed breed dog. She would do best as an only pet with a dog savvy owner as she has not had much training.

Visit Nola and other dogs and cats available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call the shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.