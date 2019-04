Take Back Drugs Day, presented by the Trumbull Police Department and EMS, will take place on Friday, April 26, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place and on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Trumbull EMS, 250 Middlebrooks Ave.

Drive up and drop off unused or old prescriptions to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.