School News

Frenchtown School

On Monday, April 22 families are invited to Frenchtown for the unveiling of the Sensory Pathways. We look forward to having students, jump, hop and skip down the hall. Kindergarten, first and second grade families are invited from 5-5:30 p.m., and third, fourth and fifth grade families are invited from 5:30-6 p.m. A big thank you to our Frenchtown Community, PTA, Fathers’ Club and family and friends of our Frenchtown Community for the generous donations to make this installation happen so quickly.

Our next PTA meeting will be on Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m., in the cafetorium. An agenda will be sent home prior to the meeting.

Join the Fathers’ Club for our next movie day on Sunday, April 28, for Avengers: Endgame! Come to an exclusive showing for Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families at Bow Tie Cinemas in Trumbull. Enjoy the renovated theaters with a before hours showing, with the concessions open. Members of the Fathers’ Club will be there at 9:30 a.m., to check people in (tickets are not sent home), with the movie starting at 10 a.m. Please plan ahead as the movie will be close to three-hours in duration. Paper flyers will not be sent home. Send in your flyer and payment by Wednesday, April 24. You can pay and reserve your tickets and concessions on MySchoolAnywhere.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, May 1.