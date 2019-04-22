Navigating the Job Market at Age 50 and Above program April 23

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., hosts Navigating the Job Market at Age 50 and Above on Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m.

This interactive seminar on job searching in the digital age highlights the evolution of the job search, shares on-line job search resources and tools and showcases the power of personal branding. Anyone looking for a job or seeking to change careers knows the difficulty of finding fulfilling work. The tips and tools provided will invigorate a job search and help prioritize where to focus time and energies.

The program is presented by Nora L. Duncan, State Director of AARP Connecticut. Duncan has nearly 20 years of public affairs experience in Connecticut’s nonprofit sector and Executive Branch with expertise in grass roots advocacy, government relations, nonprofit management, volunteer engagement and communications.

Since joining AARP in 2012 as Connecticut State Director, she has led successful campaigns to increase health care access, protect people from consumer fraud and identity theft, pass consumer protections in health care and utilities, open access to workplace retirement savings, and make communities more livable.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.