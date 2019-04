People’s United Bank, Westfield Trumbull and Trumbull Police Department teamed up for a family-friendly Easter event on Saturday, April 13, at Westfield Trumbull Mall.

The Easter event featured free arts and crafts activities for the kids, including decorating Easter cards and constructing Easter hats, during which kids showed off their creations by joining an Easter Parade around the mall.

Families also had the opportunity to learn and participate in the Bunny Hop dance, among other activities.