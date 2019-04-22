State Rep. Rutigliano talks state issues and government with students

Each year, State Rep. David Rutigliano (R-123) visits the 4th graders at Daniels Farm School and has a discussion with the class about state and local government issues.

“It is always fun and engaging conversation with the students. The kids asked many smart questions and seemed really interested on state government. I look forward every year to their visit to the State Capitol in the spring,” said Rep. Rutigliano.

Rep. Rutigliano and the students talked about the duties of a state representative and how a bill becomes a law from concept and idea to final signature by the Governor, and how the General Assembly is a part-time legislature.

Many of the students were surprised the Connecticut Legislature was a part-time job. Rep. Rutigliano used the example of how as a part-time legislator, he is also a small business owner in Trumbull and must take time off to go to Hartford for a vote.