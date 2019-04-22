Trumbull man busted with over two pounds of marijuana

A Trumbull man is facing multiple charges, including drug possession with intent to sell, following a routine traffic stop last week.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, Johnny Calo, 25, was stopped on Wednesday, April 17 about 5:40 p.m. when an officer noticed the registration on his 2010 Audi A6 was expired. While speaking with Calo, the officer reported the smell of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Calo had about 19 grams of marijuana on him, but police later found 287 small cans, each containing about 2.5 grams of marijuana, inside the car, according to reports. The total of 1023.5 grams is about 2.25 pounds.

Calo was charged with possession of more than one-half ounce of cannabis and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was released on $10,000 bond for court April 24. He also was issued an infraction for driving an unregistered vehicle.