St. Joseph defeated Rocky Hill, 16-3 on Saturday.

It was the third consecutive victory for coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets (4-3), who will visit Westhill on Thursday at 4.

Jettke Gray, Lilia Ivanovich and Annie McNeil each scored three goals.

Kylie Lucifora had a goal and four assists.

Isabella Casucci scored two goals.

Bela Yoguez, Ryan Camiglio, Tathiana Cortes and Mia Geignetter each scored a goal.

Ivanovich and Jettke Gray had assists.

Erin Owens made four saves. Samantha Miller had two.