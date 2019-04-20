Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on April 19 has Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) in first place by nine points over Team 19 (Ron Bianchi, Tom Constantino, Ken Kanyuck, Paul Jackson).

George Chiodo bowled the individual scratch game of 258 and the high individual game with handicap of 285.

John Verdeschi bowled the three game scratch series of 651 and the series with handicap of 732.

Rich Schwam is the league’s individual high average leader at 206.14.

Bob Beck at 193.67 and John Verdeschi is at 191.90.