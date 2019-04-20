Bowling: John Verdeschi leads the way in Tuesday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on April 9. Team 16 (Ray Boratko, Chuck Vento, Bob Oleyar, Jay Tyler) moved back into first place by six points over Team 17 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Dave Farrington, Ray Saksa).

John Verdeschi did it all and bowled the high scratch single game of 258, the individual with handicap game of 284, the high three game scratch series of 673 and the series with handicap of 751.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point leader with 115 points.

Charles Lee is in second place with 112 points.

Bob Gregory is the league’s individual high average leader at 194.12.

Angelo Cordone is at 192.48 and John Verdeschi is at 192.22.