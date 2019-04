Trumbull High fell 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-13) to host Newtown on Thursday night.

Joe DeFusco logged 12 digs, four kills and an ace.

Maverick Grillo had six kills, seven digs and a block.

Damian Raptopoulos recorded 14 assists along with four digs and a kill for coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles.