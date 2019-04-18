Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s golf season underway

The Tashua Knolls Seniors Men’s Club kicked off its 2019 season at Tashua Knolls Golf Course with approximately 75 players involved in the first Board Tournament on April 17.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Ray Baldwin with a 78. Len Szturma finished second with an 80 and Gary Skrinar had an 82 for third place.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Jeff Jenkins in first place with a net 64. Jerry Gregory finished in second with a 66. Third place went to Donald Cline with a 68. Joseph Deluca took fourth with a 68, John Strich had a 69 for fifth place, and Mark Ryan had a 70 for sixth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had John Coniglio in first place with a net 67. Second place went to Robert Walton with a 69. Third place went to John Thelen with a 71. Steve Morse finished fourth with 71 and Carl Bluestein was in fifth with 71

The closest to the pin on the 3rd hole went to John Siano at 9 feet 10 inches.

The closest on #17 was Gary Skrinar at 6 feet 11 inches.