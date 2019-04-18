Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph tops Trumbull Eagles, 16-7

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph defeated Trumbull High, 16-7, at McDougall Stadium on Wednesday.
Lilia Ivanovich had five goals and three assists to lead coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets (3-3).
Jettke Gray had four goals and three assists.
Isabelle Casucci (two assists), Annie McNeil (assist) and Kylie Lucifora each scored a pair of goals.
Bela Yoguez had a goal.
The Cadets’ Erin Owens made 10 saves.
Callan Vaughn had three goals and three assists for coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles (3-2).
Jessica Delgado scored three goals and Lauren Delaney one for Trumbull.