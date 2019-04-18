Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph tops Trumbull Eagles, 16-7

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph defeated Trumbull High, 16-7, at McDougall Stadium on Wednesday.

Lilia Ivanovich had five goals and three assists to lead coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets (3-3).

Jettke Gray had four goals and three assists.

Isabelle Casucci (two assists), Annie McNeil (assist) and Kylie Lucifora each scored a pair of goals.

Bela Yoguez had a goal.

The Cadets’ Erin Owens made 10 saves.

Callan Vaughn had three goals and three assists for coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles (3-2).

Jessica Delgado scored three goals and Lauren Delaney one for Trumbull.