Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull shuts out Staples Wreckers

TRUMBULL — The second-ranked Trumbull High turned an 8-0 victory over Staples High into a berth in the Class LL state tournament on Wednesday.
Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the FCIAC.
Emily Gell struck out 11, had two hits including a triple and two RBIs.
Alexa Adinolfi hit a three-run home run in the first.
Julia Huzi was 2-for 4 at the plate.
Maisie Dembski hit a triple for the Wreckers (4-3).
TRUMBULL 8, STAPLES 0
Staples 000-000-0 — 0 2 0
Trumbull 530-000-0 — 8 10 0
T: Emily Gell (8-0) & Cassi Barbato
S: Natasha Tuebenstein, Maddie Howard (4) & Maisie Dembski