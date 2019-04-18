Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull shuts out Staples Wreckers

TRUMBULL — The second-ranked Trumbull High turned an 8-0 victory over Staples High into a berth in the Class LL state tournament on Wednesday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the FCIAC.

Emily Gell struck out 11, had two hits including a triple and two RBIs.

Alexa Adinolfi hit a three-run home run in the first.

Julia Huzi was 2-for 4 at the plate.

Maisie Dembski hit a triple for the Wreckers (4-3).

TRUMBULL 8, STAPLES 0

Staples 000-000-0 — 0 2 0

Trumbull 530-000-0 — 8 10 0

T: Emily Gell (8-0) & Cassi Barbato

S: Natasha Tuebenstein, Maddie Howard (4) & Maisie Dembski