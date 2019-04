WESTPORT — Staples High’s Chad Knight hit a home run in the fourth inning and pitched a three-hitter when the Wreckers defeated the Trumbull Eagles, 1-0, on Wednesday.

Trumbull’s Kevin Bruggeman, Tim Lojko and Ray Leonzi collected one hit apiece off of Knight, who struck out nine.

STAPLES 1, TRUMBULL 0

Trumbull 000 000 0 0 3 1

Staples 000 100 X 1 6 0

Trumbull 5-4, 2-3 FCIAC ;Staples 8-1, 5-0 FCIAC

T- Andrew Harvey (L 1-1), Ryan Vawter (7) and Kevin Bruggeman

S- Chad Knight (W) and Ben Schattman