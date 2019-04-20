Long Hill Garden Club program — Pruning Trees and Shrubs

Dr. Yonghao Li will be the speaker when the Long Hill Garden Club meets on Monday, April 22. The meeting, held at the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St., begins at 11:30 a.m. The program is Pruning Trees and Shrubs.

Dr Li, who has a PhD. in Plant Pathology from the University of Arkansas, is responsible for the Plant Disease Information Office (PDIO) at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven. The PDIO answers inquiries about plants and plant health and performs disease diagnosis for all Connecticut residents, including homeowners and professionals. He states that pruning is an important horticultural skill and an art. Pruning keeps gardens in good order and maintains their beauty.

His talk covers why, when, where and how to prune trees and shrubs to maintain structural strength and sustainability in landscapes and home gardens.

For more information, contact Betty at 203-261-5471.