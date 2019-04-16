Baseball: Trumbull defeats Brien McMahon, 4-2

NORWALK — Trumbull’s Ryan Gomes pitched the Eagles to a 4-2 victory over Brien McMahon on Tuesday. 

Gomes went the distance, giving up runs in the third and fifth innings. 

Chris Brown had an RBI double. 

Ray Leonzi hit a double and scored two runs. 

McMahon’s Shane Popkins and Jose Vazquez each had two hits and a run scored. 

TRUMBULL 4, MCMAHON 2 

McMahon      001 010 0     2     6     2 

Trumbull         202 000 X     4     4     0 

Trumbull 5-2, 2-2 FCIAC; McMahon 4-3 

T-Ryan Gomes (W 2-2) and Kevin Bruggeman 

M-Frankie Greco (L) and Pete Meyerson 

