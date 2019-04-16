Baseball: Trumbull defeats Brien McMahon, 4-2

NORWALK — Trumbull’s Ryan Gomes pitched the Eagles to a 4-2 victory over Brien McMahon on Tuesday.

Gomes went the distance, giving up runs in the third and fifth innings.

Chris Brown had an RBI double.

Ray Leonzi hit a double and scored two runs.

McMahon’s Shane Popkins and Jose Vazquez each had two hits and a run scored.

TRUMBULL 4, MCMAHON 2

McMahon 001 010 0 2 6 2

Trumbull 202 000 X 4 4 0

Trumbull 5-2, 2-2 FCIAC; McMahon 4-3

T-Ryan Gomes (W 2-2) and Kevin Bruggeman

M-Frankie Greco (L) and Pete Meyerson