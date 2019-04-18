This Weekend: Concerts, egg hunts and more

Julie

Julie will be screened on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ghost of Paul Revere

The Ghost of Paul Revere will perform on April 19 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robbie Gil Band

The Robbie Gil Band will perform on April 19 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Too Many Zooz

Too Many Zooz will perform on April 19 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bird walk

A Spring Bird Walk will be held on April 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford. Tickets are $7-$10. Advance registration required. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Egg Roll

The Easter Egg Roll is on April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Egg hunt

An egg hunt will be held on April 20 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $5-$15. Registration is required. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Egg-stravaganza

The Coloring Egg-stravaganza is on April 20 at 1 p.m. at the Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford. Tickets are $10-$13. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Eagles

Eagles by Desert Highway will be performed on April 20 at 5 and 8:15 p.m. at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $46. For more information, visit dtcab.com.

John Craigie

John Craigie will perform with Brad Parsons Solo on April 20 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ryan Montbleau Band

The Ryan Montbleau Band will perform on April 20 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rick Thomas

Illusionist Rick Thomas will perform on April 20 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $24.75 to $47.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

The Garcia Project

The Garcia Project will perform on April 20 at 8 p.m. at Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.