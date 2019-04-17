Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Ghost of Paul Revere, April 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Americana, folk music. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Too Many Zooz & Moon Hooch, April 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Mix of jazz, EDM, rock music. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robbie Gil Band, April 19, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: milfordarts.org.Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

John Craigie With Brad Parsons Solo, April 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Folk, Americana music. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ryan Montbleau Band, April 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Part of the Road Less Traveled Music Series. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Squirrel Nut Zippers, April 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

50 years of Jethro Tull with guitarist Martin Barre, April 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Bromberg Quintet, April 25, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Englishtown Project, April 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, April 26-27, 8 p.m., Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W River St., Milford. Benefits the Milford Public Schools Music Department. Tickets: $45-$75. Info: eventbrite.com.

The Weight Band, April 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band with Kerri Powers. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Music of Abba: ARRIVAL, April 27, 8:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Radio Ranch Country Western Band, April 28, 1 p.m., Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Pl., Trumbull. Tickets: $5. Info: 203-452-5065.

In The Mood, a 1940s musical revue, April 28, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Free Italian wine tasting at 3:15. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Chris Botti, May 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Tom Petty Project, May 3, 8 p.m., The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets: $29. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Pete Seeger Sing-along, May 4, 3 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Fairfield folk singer and former CT State Troubadour Kristen Graves performs in honor of folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger, who would have turned 100 on May 3. All ages. Registration required: fplct.librarymarket.com.

Hot & Cool: Jazz, May 4, 7:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves will perform. Suggested donation: $10. Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Musicians from Marlboro: Schubert, Bartók, Brahmson, May 5, 4 p.m., Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Gabriele Carcano on piano, YooJin Jang on violin, Joseph Lin on violin/viola, Kei Tojo on viola, and Sarah Rommel on cello. Free. Info: greenwichlibrary.org.

The Winery Dogs, May 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, May 8, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nancy And Beth, May 10, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Actresses Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt will perform their vaudeville punk concert. Tickets: $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir: A Night at the Opera, May 11, 7 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $15-20. Info: theklein.org.

Kissnation — Icons on Fire Concert Series, May 11, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$30. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Human Heart Tour with Lea Salonga, May 12, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Paul Anka, May 15, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Filmore, May 17, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Guitarist Martin Taylor, May 19, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room series. Suggested donation: $10. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

Styx, May 23, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $58.50-$341. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Funky Dawgz Brass Band, May 23, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Omar Apollo, May 29, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, May 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza, May 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$58. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist, Emily Levin, June 2, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.

Victor Manuelle, June 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Singer, author and Puerto Rican producer performs. Tickets: $54-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.