Car crashes into Pet Valu Pet Store

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, the Long Hill Fire Department received a call of a car vs. building at the Pet Valu Pet Store, 37 Monroe Tpke. On arrival, they found the car had crashed through the building. The car had struck the tall sidewalk curb causing it fly a couple of feet in the air before striking the building.

There was no entrapment. One person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and reported minor injuries.

Firefighters cleaned up a fluid spill in the building from the vehicle’s engine and waited on-scene until the wreckers were able to remove the vehicle from the building.

The Trumbull Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. The Trumbull Building Department was called out to examine the damage.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 1.5 hours.