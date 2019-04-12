Girls basketball: St. Theresa’s 6th-graders capture NE Diocese title

The St. Theresa’s 6th grade girls’ basketball team captured the New England Diocese championship in Manchester, New Hampshire.

In the semifinals, the girls defeated a previously undefeated St. Adelaide team from Boston 25-12.

In the championship, they beat a strong St. Pius V team from Providence (R.I), 19-18 at the buzzer on a game–winning shot by Ava Mullen.

In the past three seasons, St. Theresa’s has captured numerous championships including the FCBL A division championship, multiple Milford post-season Hoopfest Tournaments, a Milford pre-season tournament and the Insports Holiday Tournament.