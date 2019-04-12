Girls basketball: St. Theresa’s 6th-graders capture NE Diocese title

Team members (front row) are: Caitlyn Elmo, Molly Vicente, Katelyn Landin and Cheyenne Brand; (second row) Maddie Wilkins, Remy DeNomme, Ava Mullen, Abby Gruttadauria, Julia Johnson and Ryley Tate-Padian; (third row) coach Chris Gruttadauria, coach Brian Elmo and coach Matt Landin. Missing from photo are Nola Antonio Olivia Delawder.

The St. Theresa’s 6th grade girls basketball team captured the New England Diocese championship in Manchester, New Hampshire.

In the semifinals, the girls defeated a previously undefeated St. Adelaide team from Boston 25-12.

In the championship, they beat a strong St. Pius V team from Providence (R.I), 19-18 at the buzzer on a gamewinning shot by Ava Mullen.

In the past three seasons, St. Theresa’s has captured numerous championships including the FCBL A division championship, multiple Milford post-season Hoopfest Tournaments, a Milford pre-season tournament and the Insports Holiday Tournament. 

