The St. Theresa’s 8th grade Parish girls team won the 2019 New England CYO Championship defeating St. Adelaide (Boston, MA) in the semifinals, 47-36, and knocking off the host team St. Elizabeth-Seton (Manchester, NH) in the finals 39-28.

They also won the Bridgeport Diocesan Championship in 2017 and won the Fairfield County Championship in 2016–17.

The In-Sports Holiday Tournament champions in 2017–18, St. Theresa’s has amassed over 130 wins in four years.