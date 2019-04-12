Stratford, Seymour students earn top academic honors at St. Joseph

Stratford resident Anna Argulian, and Christopher Rossetti of Seymour are the Class of 2019 valedictorian and salutatorian from St. Joseph High School.

Anna, who has the top academic record in her class, plans to study neuroscience at the University of Chicago. She formerly attended Flood Middle School and is president of the Women’s Studies Club, National Honor Society, and the math, English, and Spanish honor societies. She is also an editor of Amaranth, the school’s literary journal, and was a 2018 Connecticut Governor’s Scholar. Other interests include taekwondo, chess and photography.

Christopher, of Seymour, is also a member of the National Honor Society and the math, English and Spanish honor societies. He is an editor of Amaranth, plays on the school’s volleyball team, and is a member of the school’s Jeopardy Club and Frisbee Club, which he leads. He has not decided on a college but plans to study math or science.

“We are very proud,” said Head of School William Fitzgerald. “Anna has chosen the University of Chicago over Dartmouth, and as a Boston College alum, I’m hoping Chris will choose BC over a number of worthy alternatives.”

Fitzgerald said regardless of what school they attended, the two would be missed.

“There are not two finer individuals to lead us into this season of reflection on the accomplishments of the great Class of 2019,” he said.

Principal James Keane said he was thrilled for Anna and Chris, and not just because of their academic achievements.

“In terms of character, leadership, involvement, and integrity they represent the best of the very best of St. Joseph High School,” he said. “We could not be more pleased or proud.”