Girls lacrosse: Fast-starting Ludlowe tops Trumbull

Coming off its first loss of the season, Fairfield Ludlowe was looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday when it traveled to McDougall Stadium to face Trumbull.

After falling 16-8 to perennial powerhouse Darien on Tuesday, the Falcons blitzed the Eagles with a quick start that powered a 13-6 FCIAC victory. The defeat was the first of the season for Trumbull, which dropped to 3-1 overall.

“It was a good competitive game,” Ludlowe head coach Kimberly Sheehan said. “I’m proud of our team. Trumbull gave us tough competition.”

The Falcons (4-1) opened the scoring 1:38 into the game, when junior attacker Bridget O’Brien scooped up a shot that deflect off the crossbar and swept it past Eagle goaltender Olivia Osterberg.

Classmate Paloma Meehan doubled the advantage at 20:23 off a rush, followed by markers from Callie Cirilli and Hannah Kleinbeck that made it 4-0 with 15:44 left in the half.

“They’re an excellent team with a ton of fitness, well-coached and a really great goalie,” Trumbull head Jess McKinney said of the Falcons.

Keira Grant got Trumbull on the board just over four minutes later, converting off a free position. That was one of the few ways the Eagles were able to sneak one past Ludlowe keeper Georgia Hoey — who made eight saves.

“My mindset was that we just played Darien,” Hoey said, “And my thinking was that if I could make the amount of saves that I did against them, I could come out here and help my team.”

After Grant’s opener for Trumbull, Ludlowe responded with three straight goals to extend its margin to 7-1.

Trumbull looked to build momentum heading into the half, with Callan Vaughn notching the Eagles’ second free-position tally. Ludlowe stole it back though, with Kleinbeck setting up Taylor Horine for a goal with 1.8 seconds left.

From there, the Falcons (4-1) were able to maintain a lead of seven goals or more for the duration of the second half.

“Our plan was to maintain our composure, control the game, and we had our moments,” Sheehan said. “But we had our ups and downs. This was probably our closest competition yet and we came out of this game identifying what we need to work on.”

Ludlowe is also working toward having its complete team back on the field, as a bug struck the Falcons in the early part of the season.

“We have yet to have our full lineup,” Sheehan said. “Everyone’s been sick. We’ve had the flu going through our full team.”

Despite absorbing its first loss of the season, there were positives to take out of the contest for Trumbull as well.

“What I told the girls is I was proud of the level of play today,” McKinney said. “A lot of the stuff we’ve been working for since the offseason, winter league, they pulled together today. Some smooth transitions, patient on attack, and I was really proud of the defense tonight.”