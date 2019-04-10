Softball: Trumbull bats lead Eagles to 18-2 win

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High used a 13-hit attack to post an 18-2 five-inning by-rule victory over Darien High on Wednesday. 

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles are now 5-0 on the season, 2-0 in the FCIAC. 

Trumbull scored six runs in the third inning and salted the game away with nine runs in the fourth. 

Emily Gell, now 5-0, allowed three hits and struck out six in four innings. 

Mackenzie Bruggeman closed out the fifth with two strikeouts, while also collecting three hits including two doubles and three RBIs. 

Julia Huzi had three hits, including a double and three RBIs. 

Cassi Barbato hit an RBI double.   

For Darien (1-3), Rosali Pirone hit a solo shot in the first.  Caroline Krueger had an RBI single in the third. 

