Boys volleyball: Trumbull wins last two sets in 3-2 win over St. Joseph

TRUMBULL — Trumbull High defeated St. Joseph, 3-2, (25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-11) in a hard-fought match by both teams.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the FCIAC.

Coach Allen Aldrich’s Cadets dropped to 2-3 and 1-3 in FCIAC play.

Damian Raptopoulos had 33 assists, six kills, and four digs for Trumbull.

Joe DeFusco added 13 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and an ace.

Maverick Grillo had 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces.

St Joe’s was led by Ian Argento with 36 kills, 10 blocks and four service points.

Tyler Higgins had 33 assists.

Trumbull will be back in action on Friday at 4 p.m. at New Canaan.

St. Joseph will host Greenwich Friday at 4.