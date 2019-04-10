One hospitalized after early morning motorcycle, SUV crash

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle and an SUV collided on Route 25 at the intersection with Tashua Road early Wednesday morning.

According to Long Hill Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Robert Murphy, the department got the emergency call just after 2 a.m.

“Upon arrival, Long Hill units confirmed a [crash] involving a motorcycle versus SUV with hazardous fluids leaking from the vehicles,” Murphy said in a statement. The volunteers spread absorbants to control the spill while Trumbull police and EMS provided medical care to the occupants of the vehicles, Murphy said. At least one person was taken to the hospital, he said.