Healthcare forum April 29

State representatives David Rutigliano (R-123) and Ben McGorty (R-122) are hosting a free public forum with the Office of the Healthcare Advocate on ways for residents to potentially save on their healthcare plans. The event is Monday, April 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Town Hall.

The Office of Healthcare Advocate is an important public resource for anyone that has healthcare coverage questions or concerns or might have an appeal or a particular grievance regarding their health plan.

If residents are unable to attend the forum they can call 1-800-842-1423 with questions or email Dave.Rutigliano@housegop.ct.gov and Ben.McGorty@housegop.ct.gov.